Unison Advisors LLC Has $1.70 Million Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IP. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in International Paper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 98.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the first quarter worth $33,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IP shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America lowered International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on International Paper in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.30.

International Paper Price Performance

IP remained flat at $35.12 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 800,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,075,353. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.55. International Paper has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $41.89. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.04.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.17. International Paper had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 63.57%.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In related news, VP Holly G. Goughnour sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,418.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

