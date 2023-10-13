Unison Advisors LLC Has $5.11 Million Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Discover Financial Services makes up about 0.6% of Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $5,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,672,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth $247,100,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 489.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,180 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 168.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,570,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,577,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on DFS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $109.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.50.

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 1.0 %

DFS traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,040,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,367,930. The company has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $84.43 and a one year high of $122.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.15.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.16). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 21.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.40%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

