Unison Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total value of $1,750,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TRV traded up $2.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.52. 721,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,584. The firm has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.95. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.21 and a twelve month high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 42.60%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Travelers Companies from $191.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.08.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

