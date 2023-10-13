Unison Advisors LLC Purchases 466 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group accounts for about 0.5% of Unison Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $4,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 932.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,124,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725,293 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 72.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,902,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,318,000 after buying an additional 2,063,939 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,514,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816,343 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $78,939,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 307.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,223,000 after acquiring an additional 855,747 shares during the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.46.

Principal Financial Group stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.13. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.17 and a 52-week high of $96.17.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 11.52%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.19%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

