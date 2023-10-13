Unison Advisors LLC Sells 95,329 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP)

Unison Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,615,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,329 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF makes up about 6.9% of Unison Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Unison Advisors LLC owned approximately 42.87% of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF worth $62,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,208,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 268,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after acquiring an additional 119,317 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF during the second quarter worth $2,660,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,186,000. Finally, Retirement Solution Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,180,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DEHP traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.68. 4,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,654. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF has a twelve month low of $19.70 and a twelve month high of $25.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.69 million, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.51.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (DEHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects large-cap emerging markets companies exhibiting high profitability characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DEHP was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

