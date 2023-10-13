UNUS SED LEO Price Hits $3.73 on Top Exchanges (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. In the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be purchased for $3.73 or 0.00013798 BTC on major exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a total market capitalization of $3.46 billion and approximately $492,037.62 worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.89 or 0.00229055 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 929,062,441 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex.

UNUS SED LEO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 929,063,486.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 3.71763863 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $493,570.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.