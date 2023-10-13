US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UFIV) Short Interest Up 600.0% in September

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UFIV – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ UFIV traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.67. 376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.04. US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF has a 1 year low of $47.28 and a 1 year high of $50.83.
US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1684 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.
About US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF
The US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (UFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 5-Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 5-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 5-year tenor on the yield curve.
