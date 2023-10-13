US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL) Short Interest Update

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 99,000 shares, an increase of 97.6% from the September 15th total of 50,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.02. 158,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,842. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.04. US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.88 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30.

Get US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF alerts:

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.2248 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%.

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Company Profile

The US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (XBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 6-Month Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 6-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 6-month tenor on the yield curve.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.