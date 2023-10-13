Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Holdings Raised by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,896 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $18,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of VIG traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $155.95. 621,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,158. The stock has a market cap of $66.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $136.05 and a twelve month high of $167.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $160.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.82.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

