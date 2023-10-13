Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 323,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,661 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $14,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,857,000 after purchasing an additional 598,395,639 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,282,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,166,000 after acquiring an additional 30,551,322 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $284,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $234,861,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,507.8% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,629,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341,992 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.32. 5,811,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,024,328. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.29 and a 12-month high of $47.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

