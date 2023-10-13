Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Stock Position Increased by Lion Street Advisors LLC

Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 61,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after buying an additional 6,523 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $276,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 131,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,858,000 after purchasing an additional 31,218 shares during the period.

Shares of BIV stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.03. 1,005,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,839. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.90. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $70.99 and a twelve month high of $77.71.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

