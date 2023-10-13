Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 795,000 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 530,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,960,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VGLT traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.86. 1,466,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,532,468. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.81 and a fifty-two week high of $67.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.42.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1765 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

