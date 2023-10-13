Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Short Interest Up 44.1% in September

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, an increase of 44.1% from the September 15th total of 985,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,631,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance
Shares of VMBS stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.37. 1,299,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,558,281. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.51. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $42.71 and a 12-month high of $47.56.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.136 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.
About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
