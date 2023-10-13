Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Short Interest Up 44.1% in September

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, an increase of 44.1% from the September 15th total of 985,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,631,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of VMBS stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.37. 1,299,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,558,281. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.51. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $42.71 and a 12-month high of $47.56.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.136 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Courier Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 448,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,654,000 after purchasing an additional 59,225 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 262,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,474,000 after buying an additional 22,632 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 120,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,254,000 after acquiring an additional 20,570 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 114.0% in the 3rd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 41,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 22,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 199.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 197,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,638,000 after acquiring an additional 131,341 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

