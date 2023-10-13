Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 249,400 shares, a growth of 85.3% from the September 15th total of 134,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 423,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VONV. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 215,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,820 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 138.0% in the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 8,710 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 42.8% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 27,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 8,172 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,595,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,602,000 after purchasing an additional 475,712 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of VONV traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.94. 532,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,080. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 1 year low of $60.43 and a 1 year high of $72.02. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.02.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.388 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.