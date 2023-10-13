Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Position Raised by Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,011 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned 0.11% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $16,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 555.8% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.12. 590,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,039,016. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.43. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.53 and a 52-week high of $48.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.3419 dividend. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

