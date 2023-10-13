Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) is Money Design Co. Ltd.’s 5th Largest Position

Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,422,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 551,386 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises approximately 4.9% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned about 0.37% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $82,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 108.7% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 133,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,700,000 after buying an additional 69,474 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 37,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Beaumont Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 46,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGSH traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $57.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,052,877. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.31 and a fifty-two week high of $58.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.91.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1788 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

