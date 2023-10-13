Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.

LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.6% of LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Alaska Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $1.47 on Friday, reaching $184.14. The stock had a trading volume of 244,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,653. The company has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $194.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.33. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $172.59 and a 12-month high of $210.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

