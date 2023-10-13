Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC’s Largest Position

Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 419,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,015 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 30.2% of Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $170,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,497,000 after purchasing an additional 239,865 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,090,000 after purchasing an additional 17,728 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO stock traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $396.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,844,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,840,609. The company has a market capitalization of $317.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $404.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $396.27. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $328.02 and a fifty-two week high of $422.15.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.