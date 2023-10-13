Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Increased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,596 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.0% of Independent Advisor Alliance’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,497,927,000 after purchasing an additional 199,871,215 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,238,000 after acquiring an additional 28,582,775 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,694,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,680,000 after acquiring an additional 283,105 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $1.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $396.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,523,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,839,048. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $404.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $396.27. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $328.02 and a 1-year high of $422.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

