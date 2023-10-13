Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Lion Street Advisors LLC

Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 981 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.7% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $1.95 on Friday, hitting $396.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,122,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,846,784. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $404.40 and a 200-day moving average of $396.27. The company has a market capitalization of $317.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $328.02 and a 12-month high of $422.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

