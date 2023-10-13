Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Holdings Lifted by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 376,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,085 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $83,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $213.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,247,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,962,043. The company has a 50 day moving average of $218.61 and a 200-day moving average of $214.37. The stock has a market cap of $301.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $179.14 and a one year high of $228.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

