Vertcoin Price Tops $0.0452 on Major Exchanges (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0452 or 0.00000169 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $3.07 million and approximately $8,961.79 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26,800.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.56 or 0.00229692 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.00 or 0.00798507 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00013859 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $151.46 or 0.00565153 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00055219 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00125023 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 67,837,685 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.