Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,877 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRTX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 99,752.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 171,204,312 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,248,509,000 after purchasing an additional 171,032,855 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $707,950,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,590,190 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,076,372,000 after buying an additional 1,892,523 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 410.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,451,874 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,731,000 after buying an additional 1,167,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,517,548 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,368,554,000 after purchasing an additional 689,965 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of VRTX traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $369.38. 242,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,151,065. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $282.21 and a twelve month high of $372.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $350.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $343.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.50.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.06. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $887,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,637 shares in the company, valued at $17,266,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $87,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $887,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,637 shares in the company, valued at $17,266,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,037 shares of company stock worth $12,018,580 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRTX. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $456.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $312.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.50.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

