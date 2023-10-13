View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEWW) Short Interest Down 31.0% in September

View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEWW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 31.0% from the September 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
View Price Performance
VIEWW stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 15,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,613. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02. View has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.11.
View Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than View
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- SMART Global Holdings Now Positioned for Upside
Receive News & Ratings for View Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for View and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.