View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEWW) Short Interest Down 31.0% in September

View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEWW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 31.0% from the September 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

VIEWW stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 15,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,613. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02. View has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.11.

View, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; Controls, Software and Services, a network infrastructure comprising wiring and controls system that provides a network addressable location, as well as software and algorithms that control the behavior of glass panel in real time; and View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices.

