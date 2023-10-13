Vifor Pharma (OTCMKTS:GNHAY) versus Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Critical Review

Vifor Pharma (OTCMKTS:GNHAY – Get Free Report) and Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Vifor Pharma and Taro Pharmaceutical Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vifor Pharma N/A N/A N/A Taro Pharmaceutical Industries 3.72% 1.52% 1.24%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vifor Pharma and Taro Pharmaceutical Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vifor Pharma N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Taro Pharmaceutical Industries $575.18 million 2.29 $25.44 million $0.57 61.49

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Vifor Pharma.

11.4% of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 13.8% of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Vifor Pharma and Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vifor Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Taro Pharmaceutical Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.14%. Given Taro Pharmaceutical Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Taro Pharmaceutical Industries is more favorable than Vifor Pharma.

Summary

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries beats Vifor Pharma on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vifor Pharma

Vifor Pharma AG, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Ferinject/Injectafer, a solution of ferric carboxymaltose used for the treatment of iron deficiency and iron deficiency anemia; Maltofer, an oral iron polymaltose complex for infants, children, adolescents, and pregnant woman with iron deficiency; and Mircera, a long-acting erythropoiesis-stimulating agent (ESA) to treat symptomatic anemia associated with the chronic kidney disease (CKD).It also provides Retacrit, a short-acting ESA; Venofer, an intravenous iron sucrose used in the intravenous treatment of iron deficiency; and Velphoro, a non-calcium, iron-based chewable phosphate binder for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in adults with CKD undergoing dialysis. In addition, the company offers Rayaldee, an orally administered, extended release formulation of calcifediol for the treatment of secondary hyperparathyroidism in patients with CKD; and Veltassa for the treatment of hyperkalemia in CKD and chronic heart failure patients. Further, it develops Vadadustat, an investigational oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase inhibitor for the treatment of altitude on oxygen availability; Avacopan, an orally-administered, highly selective inhibitor of C5aR1 for the treatment of orphan and rare renal diseases;ANG-3777 for the treatment of transplant-associated acute kidney injury; Difelikefalin for the treatment for chronic kidney disease-associated pruritus; and VIT-2763 to treat beta-thalassemia. Vifor Pharma AG has a strategic partnership with Fresenius Kabi and Zeria Pharmaceutical. The company was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Sankt Gallen, Switzerland. As of August 9, 2022, Vifor Pharma AG operates as a subsidiary of CSL Behring AG.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products. It offers its products for various therapeutic categories comprising allergy, analgesic, antibacterial, antibiotic, anticonvulsant, antiemetic, antifungal, anti-inflammatory, anti-cancer, antiplatelet agent, antipyretic, cardiovascular, CNS, corticosteroid, cosmetic, cough and cold, dermatology, diuretic, endocrine, gastrointestinal, laxative, narcotics, neuropathic pain, neuropsychiatric, sedative/hypnotic, and topical anti-neoplastic. The company provides its products in the form of capsule, cream, drops, emulsion, gel/gel kit, granules, injectable, lotion, oil, ointment, paste, powder/powder for solution, rectal suppository, shampoo, solution/solution for infusion, spray, suspension, syrup, tablets, toothpaste and mouthwash, topical foam, and topical solution. It distributes and sells its products directly to wholesalers, retail drug chains, food chains, hospitals, mass merchandisers, e-commerce stores, and other direct consumers, as well as healthcare institutions and private pharmacies. The company was incorporated in 1959 and is based in Haifa, Israel. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Alkaloida Chemical Company Zrt. As of June 30, 2023, Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited.

