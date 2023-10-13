Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX) Short Interest Down 32.9% in September

Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 126,000 shares, a decrease of 32.9% from the September 15th total of 187,800 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 170,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Virax Biolabs Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Virax Biolabs Group stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.30. 81,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,873. Virax Biolabs Group has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $2.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.41.

Get Virax Biolabs Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virax Biolabs Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Virax Biolabs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Virax Biolabs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Virax Biolabs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virax Biolabs Group in the first quarter worth $1,043,000. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Virax Biolabs Group

Virax Biolabs Group Limited, a biotechnology company, sells, distributes, and markets diagnostics test kits for the prevention, detection, diagnosis, and risk management of viral diseases in the field of immunology. The company provides rapid antibody IgC/IgM tests, antigen tests, polymerase chain reaction rapid tests, and neutralizing antibody tests under the ViraxClear brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Virax Biolabs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virax Biolabs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.