Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Short Interest Up 59.1% in September

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, an increase of 59.1% from the September 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VIRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Virco Mfg. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Virco Mfg. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Virco Mfg. Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Virco Mfg. by 6.9% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 925,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 59,891 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Virco Mfg. by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 430,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 7,513 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Virco Mfg. by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 14,034 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Virco Mfg. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 195,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Virco Mfg. in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 18.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VIRC traded down $0.77 on Friday, hitting $6.61. The stock had a trading volume of 131,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,066. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.53. Virco Mfg. has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $8.24. The stock has a market cap of $108.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.31. Virco Mfg. had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $107.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.20 million. On average, analysts expect that Virco Mfg. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Virco Mfg. Company Profile

Virco Mfg. Corporation designs, produces, and distributes furniture in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, mobile task chairs and lab stools, tablet armchairs, steel-frame and floor rockers, series stools, hard plastic seating, folding and upholstered stack chairs, and plastic stack and upholstered ergonomic chairs.

See Also

