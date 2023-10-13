Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Short Interest Up 59.1% in September

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, an increase of 59.1% from the September 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
VIRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Virco Mfg. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Virco Mfg. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Get Our Latest Report on Virco Mfg.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Virco Mfg. Stock Performance
NASDAQ VIRC traded down $0.77 on Friday, hitting $6.61. The stock had a trading volume of 131,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,066. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.53. Virco Mfg. has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $8.24. The stock has a market cap of $108.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.31. Virco Mfg. had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $107.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.20 million. On average, analysts expect that Virco Mfg. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Virco Mfg. Company Profile
Virco Mfg. Corporation designs, produces, and distributes furniture in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, mobile task chairs and lab stools, tablet armchairs, steel-frame and floor rockers, series stools, hard plastic seating, folding and upholstered stack chairs, and plastic stack and upholstered ergonomic chairs.
See Also
