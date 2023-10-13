Volution Group plc (LON:FAN) Insider Sells £867,303.60 in Stock

Volution Group plc (LON:FAN – Get Free Report) insider Ronnie George sold 228,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 379 ($4.64), for a total value of £867,303.60 ($1,061,571.11).

Volution Group Trading Down 1.1 %

FAN stock traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 375.80 ($4.60). The company had a trading volume of 740,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,223. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.24. Volution Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 285 ($3.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 456 ($5.58). The stock has a market cap of £742.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,064.21 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 367.30 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 394.35.

Get Volution Group alerts:

Volution Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. This is a boost from Volution Group’s previous dividend of $2.50. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 23rd. Volution Group’s payout ratio is currently 4,210.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Volution Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.12) price objective on shares of Volution Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Volution Group

Volution Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Australasia. The company offers unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; mechanical ventilation with heat recovery (MVHR) and centralized mechanical extract ventilation (MEV) systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units, fan coils, and hybrid ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Volution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.