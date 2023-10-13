Voss Capital LLC Acquires 203,628 Shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG)

Voss Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,380,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,628 shares during the quarter. Alta Equipment Group accounts for approximately 5.0% of Voss Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Voss Capital LLC owned 7.40% of Alta Equipment Group worth $41,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALTG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 49.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,076,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,915,000 after purchasing an additional 689,619 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,870,000. Mill Road Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,256,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,578,000 after purchasing an additional 359,822 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 2,713.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 267,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 258,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 162.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 185,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 115,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

Alta Equipment Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of ALTG stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.01. The company had a trading volume of 37,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,299. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.68. The company has a market cap of $356.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.40 and a beta of 1.61. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.67 and a 12 month high of $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Alta Equipment Group Announces Dividend

Alta Equipment Group ( NYSE:ALTG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $468.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.00 million. Alta Equipment Group had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 0.45%. On average, research analysts expect that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Alta Equipment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alta Equipment Group news, Director Andrew P. Studdert purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $69,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 64,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,964.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alta Equipment Group news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 330,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $5,362,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,449,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,806,471.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew P. Studdert bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $69,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,964.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 22,000 shares of company stock worth $313,690. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alta Equipment Group

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, environmental processing equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

