Voss Capital LLC Buys Shares of 425,000 Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Voss Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 425,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,987,000. Cedar Fair comprises 2.1% of Voss Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cedar Fair by 0.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,009,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,962,000 after buying an additional 19,777 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cedar Fair by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,882,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,840,000 after buying an additional 324,501 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Cedar Fair by 36.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,516,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,688,000 after buying an additional 946,782 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 3,071,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,800 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 37.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,002,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,512,000 after purchasing an additional 542,710 shares during the period. 61.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Cedar Fair Stock Down 2.3 %

Cedar Fair stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.90. 37,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,919. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.96 and a 200 day moving average of $40.76. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $47.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.41.

Cedar Fair Dividend Announcement

Cedar Fair ( NYSE:FUN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $500.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FUN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cedar Fair from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Cedar Fair from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair Profile

(Free Report)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.