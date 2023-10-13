Voss Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Voss Capital LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 385,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. comprises approximately 2.6% of Voss Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Voss Capital LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $21,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KKR. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,357,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,368,000 after acquiring an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 25.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $552,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,570,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,416,549.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $552,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,570,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,416,549.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr acquired 1,735,988 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $5,728,760.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 24,411,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,559,494.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on KKR shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 2.8 %

KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded down $1.72 on Friday, hitting $59.58. 1,800,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,125,832. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $51.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.64. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.15 and a 1 year high of $64.77.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1021.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.56%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

