Voss Capital LLC Takes $17.39 Million Position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Voss Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 219,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,388,000. Walker & Dunlop makes up about 2.1% of Voss Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Voss Capital LLC owned about 0.66% of Walker & Dunlop at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WD. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 13.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 16.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 73.9% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 181,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,840,000 after purchasing an additional 77,219 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 12.1% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 75,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 8,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 135.1% in the second quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 6,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $102.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Walker & Dunlop Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Walker & Dunlop stock traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.14. The stock had a trading volume of 30,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,173. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.46 and its 200 day moving average is $77.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.44. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.06 and a twelve month high of $101.02.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $272.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.99 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 12.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Walker & Dunlop Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 16,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.70, for a total transaction of $1,452,529.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,949,517.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $1,671,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 197,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,463,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 16,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.70, for a total transaction of $1,452,529.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,949,517.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,084 shares of company stock worth $6,278,609. Company insiders own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, and small-balance loans.

