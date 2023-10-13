VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $113.64 million during the quarter. VOXX International had a negative return on equity of 10.58% and a negative net margin of 6.34%.

VOXX International Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ VOXX opened at $9.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.21 and a 200 day moving average of $10.33. The company has a market capitalization of $216.95 million, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. VOXX International has a 1 year low of $6.23 and a 1 year high of $14.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on VOXX International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Beat Kahli sold 1,568,750 shares of VOXX International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $15,687,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 598,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,987,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Beat Kahli sold 1,568,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $15,687,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 598,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,987,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven R. Downing purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.84 per share, for a total transaction of $78,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,654.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,595,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,905,750 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 48.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in VOXX International by 3.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,473 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in VOXX International by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 851,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,490,000 after acquiring an additional 73,945 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in VOXX International by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 64,190 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in VOXX International by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 15,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of VOXX International by 157.6% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 36,764 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 22,492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.73% of the company’s stock.

About VOXX International

VOXX International Corporation manufactures and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; mobile interface modules; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

Further Reading

