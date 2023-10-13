VRES Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $17.27 Million (VRS)

VRES (VRS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 13th. Over the last week, VRES has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One VRES token can currently be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VRES has a market cap of $17.27 million and approximately $28,931.65 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00007213 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00021297 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00015698 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00013502 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26,879.77 or 0.99989845 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000081 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About VRES

VRES is a token. Its launch date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VRES is vrs.care.

Buying and Selling VRES

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.00690616 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VRES should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VRES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

