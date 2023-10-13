Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Trading Up 4.8%

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.40 and last traded at $9.40. Approximately 1,334 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 63,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.97.
Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of Waldencast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waldencast during the 2nd quarter worth $5,492,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Waldencast in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,597,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Waldencast during the first quarter worth about $2,909,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Waldencast in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,763,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waldencast by 1,777.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 210,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 199,271 shares during the period. 19.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Waldencast plc, a skincare company, develops, markets, and sells skin health products worldwide. The company offers approximately 200 cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.
