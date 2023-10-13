Waterfront Wealth Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 193.9% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Motco acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CP stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.59. 607,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,970,865. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.01. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1-year low of $66.85 and a 1-year high of $85.40.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 41.92%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1437 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.28%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. CSFB raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.75.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

