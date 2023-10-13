Waterfront Wealth Inc. Buys 673 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,512,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,403,883,000 after acquiring an additional 411,358 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,959,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,777,000 after buying an additional 1,106,408 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,448,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,430 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,211,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Philip Morris International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,050,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,355,000 after buying an additional 260,832 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.42.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.3 %

PM traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $92.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,433,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,236,057. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.63. The company has a market capitalization of $142.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.71. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.44 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.58%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.