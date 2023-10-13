Welch & Forbes LLC Reduces Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,373 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,481 shares during the period. Watsco accounts for approximately 1.3% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Welch & Forbes LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Watsco worth $81,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,329,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 2nd quarter worth $561,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 162,869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,034,000 after acquiring an additional 71,839 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the second quarter valued at about $728,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WSO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Watsco from $326.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Mizuho started coverage on Watsco in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Watsco from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Watsco from $335.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Watsco in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $373.78.

Watsco Stock Down 0.8 %

Watsco stock traded down $3.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $393.92. 52,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,366. The company has a fifty day moving average of $362.32 and a 200-day moving average of $351.41. The company has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $228.61 and a twelve month high of $406.08.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.45). Watsco had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.08%.

Watsco Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.