WESPAC Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,355 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.2% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 105,276 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth $403,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 12.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 60.0% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Up 0.8 %

NKE stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.05. The stock had a trading volume of 6,190,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,271,397. The firm has a market cap of $153.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.40. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.24 and a 52-week high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on NIKE from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on NIKE from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Williams Trading upgraded NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.45.

View Our Latest Research Report on NIKE

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.