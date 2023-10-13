WESPAC Advisors LLC Buys 1,776 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 1,976.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of Coterra Energy stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.26. 4,232,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,388,703. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $31.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 23.06%. On average, equities analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coterra Energy

In other news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,858,445.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,152,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,808,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coterra Energy news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,858,445.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,152,392 shares in the company, valued at $85,808,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $10,640,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,302,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,843,627.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on CTRA shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.47.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

