West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $37.40

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $37.40 and last traded at $37.40, with a volume of 19444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.83.

West Japan Railway Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.30.

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. West Japan Railway had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that West Japan Railway will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

West Japan Railway Company Profile

West Japan Railway Company provides railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Mobility, Retail, Real Estate, Travel and Regional Solutions, and Other segments. The Mobility segment provides passenger transportation, station operation and management, cleaning and maintenance, construction, machinery and equipment installation, rolling stock and other facility construction services, as well as engages in the railway operations and electric works.

