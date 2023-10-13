Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Short Interest Up 30.5% in September

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the September 15th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Willis Lease Finance Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:WLFC traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,651. Willis Lease Finance has a twelve month low of $35.75 and a twelve month high of $65.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38. The company has a market capitalization of $266.87 million, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.05.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $109.00 million for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 9.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Willis Lease Finance

In other Willis Lease Finance news, Director Hans Jorg Hunziker sold 1,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $57,554.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,112.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Willis Lease Finance news, Director Hans Jorg Hunziker sold 1,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $57,554.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,112.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Charles F. Iv Willis sold 2,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $118,771.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 978,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,616,557.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,488 shares of company stock valued at $194,099. Company insiders own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 136.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 274.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 23,043 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $390,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 590.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WLFC shares. TheStreet raised Willis Lease Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Willis Lease Finance in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Willis Lease Finance

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

See Also

