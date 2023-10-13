Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Short Interest Up 55.0% in September

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, an increase of 55.0% from the September 15th total of 703,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 694,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willis Towers Watson Public

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTW. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,713,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,203,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth approximately $2,942,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,677,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,367,000. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. TheStreet downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target (down from $270.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.21.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW traded up $2.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $213.24. 579,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,583. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $206.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.48. Willis Towers Watson Public has a one year low of $195.29 and a one year high of $258.93.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.28). Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

