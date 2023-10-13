Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 104,810 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,465,000. Expedia Group accounts for about 3.1% of Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Expedia Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXPE. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 88.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Expedia Group by 626.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 407 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Expedia Group by 3,900.0% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,332,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPE traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.51. 186,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,504,172. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.62. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $82.39 and a one year high of $124.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The online travel company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 26.36% and a net margin of 7.33%. Sell-side analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXPE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet raised Expedia Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.74.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

