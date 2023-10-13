Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKSPW) Short Interest Update

Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKSPW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 41.0% from the September 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Worksport Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WKSPW traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,140. Worksport has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.29.

See Also

