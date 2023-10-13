Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 9,990 Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the first quarter worth $77,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 59.6% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter worth $213,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Shares of NAPR stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $42.42. The stock had a trading volume of 9,044 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.96.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

