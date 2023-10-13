Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Has $740,000 Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 20.1% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 31,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 79,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 3.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 386,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,062,000 after purchasing an additional 12,025 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 4.3% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,348,000 after buying an additional 8,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 61.8% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 3,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IAU traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,986,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,058,005. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $39.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.87.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

