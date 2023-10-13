Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Sells 4,079 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,914 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 4,079 shares during the quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. VeraBank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 22,020 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Halliburton by 6.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 44,568 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1,285.2% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 153,622 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 142,532 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 24.6% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 15,587 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 146.9% in the 1st quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC now owns 14,778 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 8,793 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on HAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Halliburton from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 99,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $3,974,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 719,818 shares in the company, valued at $28,792,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $147,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,950,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 99,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $3,974,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,792,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 167,227 shares of company stock worth $6,807,455. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of HAL traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.56. 4,918,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,718,936. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.50. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $27.84 and a 52-week high of $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $38.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.13.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Halliburton Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.