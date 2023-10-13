Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Sells 7,672 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,672 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 75.9% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 45.7% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.67. 43,088,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,631,781. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.87. The stock has a market cap of $211.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $25.47 and a 12 month high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on BAC. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.32.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

