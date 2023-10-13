Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) Price Tops $0.0472

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. During the last week, Wrapped HBAR has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. One Wrapped HBAR token can currently be purchased for about $0.0472 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped HBAR has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and approximately $126,672.51 worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Wrapped HBAR Profile

Wrapped HBAR was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,491,119,603 tokens. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera. Wrapped HBAR’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Wrapped HBAR’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped HBAR

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,491,119,604.092293 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.04565506 USD and is down -1.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $149,157.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped HBAR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped HBAR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped HBAR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

